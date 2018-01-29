Crash blocked road in Preston

A two-car crash partially blocked a major road in Preston, say fire services.

Fire crews from Preston were called out to the crash on Deepdale Road at around 6.30pm on Sunday, January 28.

Firefighters say that nobody was trapped in the accident, which involved an Audi A6 and a Seat Ibiza.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two engines were called out to the accident. We did not need to cut anybody out of the cars.

"Our main job was to make the scene safe by disconnecting batteries and helping police to clear the scene."

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

Firefighters spent around 20 minutes at the scene.