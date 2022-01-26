Congestion builds on M6 after crash closes lanes between junctions 25 and 26

The smash occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 25 (Bryn) and 26 (Orrell) at around 6.45am this morning (Wednesday, January 26).

Two out of three lanes were closed following the collision as the scene was cleared.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 7.10am but three miles of congestion remained, causing delays of approximately 20 minutes.

"Please allow extra time for your journey this morning," a spokesman for National Highways said.

