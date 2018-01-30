Closure after road begins to 'droop' in Preston

A section of road has been closed in Preston after a possible problem with its structure was identified, say council highways officers.

The problem was spotted after part of Manchester Road (between Arno Street and Larkhill Road) began to droop.

The road closure has been put in place to allow for emergency works from Tuesday January 30.

Council officers say that the road will be closed until the problem has been identified and the necessary repairs have been made.

A County Council spokesman said: "We are aware of this issue. We have a highways team on site who are looking into this matter, to find the cause and repair the road."

Preston Bus has said that during the closure buses will be diverted.

During the closure service 29 will divert:

Outbound - normal route to Grimshaw Street, then Queen Street and London Road to Frenchwood Boulevard.

Inbound - Normal route to London Road, then Queen Street and normal route to Bus Station.

Frenchwood Avenue and Manchester Road (between Queen Street and Frenchwood Avenue) will NOT be served

Passengers are advised to board/alight the bus at Preston Bus Station or London Road.

The company apologised for any inconvenience.