Chorley motorcyclist hospitalised after suffering broken bones in rush hour crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Chorley.



The crash happened in Bolton Road, at the junction of Worcester Place, at around 6.25pm on Monday, February 11.

A 33-year-old man, from Leyland, had been riding his Yamaha FZ1 motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Beetle.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken collarbone and injuries to his right knee and ankle.

Paramedics attended and had to cut the man's motorcycle leathers off him to treat his injuries. He was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed for almost four hours while collision investigators attended.

Police are now appealing for information from eyewitnesses.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police Tac Ops unit, said: "We are now appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision, and has not yet been spoken to by officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The motorcyclist has been left with some serious injuries and we are now in the process of piecing together exactly what occurred.

"If you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles in the moments before it happened, we would ask you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1128 of February 11th.