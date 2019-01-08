Children among M58 casualties in multi-vehicle crashes as full closure diverts traffic to M6

Have your say

The M58 has been closed in both directions for several hours after two serious crashes involving multiple vehicles.

The M58 has been closed in both directions between junction 3 (Bickerstaffe, Ormskirk, St Helens, Rainford) and junction 6 (Skelmersdale, Pimbo, Upholland) since a critical incident was declared on the westbound carriageway at around 8.45am.

Four people have been taken to hospital after a "two very serious accidents", emergency services said.

An NWAS spokeswoman said that three of those taken to hospital are male, two of whom may be children.

"One is in his early 60s and has major trauma injuries, the other two are in their mid-teens," she said, although she was not aware if they were travelling together.

Images from the scene showed a lorry carrying scaffolding material and a number of bent and twisted cars.

A number of vehicles have been involved in the crash on the M58 near Wigan.

Other images showed a white van had left the motorway and crashed into a nearby field.

Helen Green Purnell, 48, a pharmacy assistant from Skelmersdale, saw the aftermath of the crash while out walking dogs.

She said: "All I can tell you is I saw the cars slowing down and as I got there and there was a white van that had fallen down in to the ditch.

"It looked very serious. I've never seen anything like it in my life.

Wreckage from the collision on the M58, January 8.

"The air ambulances were flying around. I've never witnessed anything like this before."

According to Highways England, a second collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway.

The full closure has been extended back towards Orrell Interchange in Wigan, where the M58 meets the M6.

Vehicles have been turned around and directed back towards the M6 to pick up a diversion route.

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the M58 between J4 Skelmersdale and J3 Bickerstaffe in Lancashire. Credit - Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Highways and police are also working towards reopening lanes on the eastbound carriageway, but westbound lanes will remain closed into the afternoon.

It is not known exactly how many vehicles were involved in the collision but Highways and police have confirmed that 'multiple vehicles' were involved.

A fleet of emergency services vehicles descended on the carriageway to deal with the emergency.

Two air ambulances, four land ambulances, police and fire engines are all in attendance following the crashes.

Highways are warning that the M58 is likely to remain closed for until late afternoon.

An air ambulance has attended the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the M58 this morning. Pic - Ryan Gillett.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as the closure continues to impact Lancashire's motorway network.

The incident is expected to have an impact on the M6, with traffic seeking alternative routes across Lancashire.

