Cause of lane closures on M6 revealed

Drivers on the M6 have been reassured following lane closures in what appeared to be a police incident earlier this morning.

Police have revealed that they were in fact taking place in a training exercise on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 for Preston and 33.

A spokesman for the police said that incident was in fact part of a live training exercise which started at around 9.30am.

Highways England confirmed that intermittent lane closures had taken place.

A spokesman said: "There were intermittent lane closures which took place on that stretch of motorway.

"However, the closures took place off peak and there was no disruption to traffic."