Search

Cause of lane closures on M6 revealed

The lane has been closed betweenjunction 32 for Preston and 33.
The lane has been closed betweenjunction 32 for Preston and 33.
Share this article

Drivers on the M6 have been reassured following lane closures in what appeared to be a police incident earlier this morning.

Police have revealed that they were in fact taking place in a training exercise on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 for Preston and 33.

A spokesman for the police said that incident was in fact part of a live training exercise which started at around 9.30am.

Highways England confirmed that intermittent lane closures had taken place.

A spokesman said: "There were intermittent lane closures which took place on that stretch of motorway.

"However, the closures took place off peak and there was no disruption to traffic."