Carriageway reopens on M55 after crash

The Westbound carriageway of the M55 has re-opened after it was closed following a two-vehicle crash, say police.
The accident happened between junctions one and three near Kirkham,at around 5.30am on Monday June 18.
Police say a large amount of debris scattered across the carriageway which led to the closure.
A police spokesman said: "Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Significant debris has been left on the road."
A spokesman for Highways England said : "The accident has now cleared. We were called after a car ended up on its roof on the motorway.
"Thankfully the debris has been cleared."
Highways England confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the accident.