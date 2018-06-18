Carriageway reopens on M55 after crash

The Westbound carriageway of the M55 has re-opened after it was closed following a two-vehicle crash, say police.

The accident happened between junctions one and three near Kirkham,at around 5.30am on Monday June 18.

Traffic has been held following the crash on the M55

Police say a large amount of debris scattered across the carriageway which led to the closure.

A police spokesman said: "Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Significant debris has been left on the road."

A spokesman for Highways England said : "The accident has now cleared. We were called after a car ended up on its roof on the motorway.

"Thankfully the debris has been cleared."

Highways England confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the accident.