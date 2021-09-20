'Careless' M6 van driver smashes into back of lorry waiting in stationary traffic

Police say the 'nasty rear end shunt' happened when a van driver failed to notice a queue of traffic ahead of him on a 50mph section of the M6 near Wigan at around 8.20am.

The lorry was in a stationary queue of traffic close to the exit for the M58, between junctions 26 (Orrell Interchange) and 25 (Bryn), when the van ploughed into it from behind.

North West Motorway Police said the van driver was fortunate to only sustain minor injuries.

The force has shared a picture of the wrecked van on social media with a warning to drivers to always "observe the road ahead".

Officers said the van driver has been reported for careless driving.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Patrols dealt with a nasty rear end shunt early this morning on the M6.

"Driver collided into the rear of stationary traffic. Fortunately minor injury only.

"If this isn’t a reminder to observe the road ahead, I don’t know what is.