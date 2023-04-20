News you can trust since 1886
Car towing trailer overturns following crash on M65 resulting in heavy traffic near Blackburn

Long delays are building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

The westbound carriageway was blocked following a crash near junction 4 (Earcroft) at approximately 2pm on Thursday (April 20).

A car towing a trailer overturned in the collision, spreading debris across the carriageway.

Congestion was building in the area following the crash, with motorists passing the incident using the hard shoulder.

The motorway was later closed between junctions 4 and 3 to allow the scene to be cleared.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Diversion route

Heavy traffic was building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn (Credit: AA)Heavy traffic was building on the M65 following a collision near Blackburn (Credit: AA)
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

- Exit M65 WB at J4

- At M65 J4 roundabout, follow Earcroft way

- At Earcroft Way/ A666 Jct, turn right and follow A666 NB Bolton Road

- At A666/A6062 Jct, turn left and follow A6062 WB Livesey Branch Road

- At A6062/A674 Jct, turn left and follow A674 WB Moulden Road

- At A674/A6061 Jct, turn left and follow A674 SB Finnigton Road

- At A674 M65 Jct 3 Roundabout, rejoin M65 at J3 EB

