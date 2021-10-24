Car crashes into Starbucks drive-thru at Preston Docks
Police and fire crews were called to Preston Docks after a car crashed into the Starbucks drive-thru last night (Saturday, October 23).
The crash happened at around 10.36pm when a dark coloured Vauxhall struck the coffee shop near its drive-thru service window in Morrisons car park, Mariners Way.
Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham stations were called to the scene after reports a small fire had broken out following the crash.
Pictures from the scene show the car's crumpled front after the driver mounted the kerb in the drive-thru lane and smashed into the service window. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Eyewitnesses said the driver was a man who escaped the crash uninjured. He was reportedly questioned by police at the scene whilst fire crews made the area safe.
It is not known whether he has been arrested, but Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.
Starbucks had been closed since 9pm, as per its normal opening hours, when the crash happened. None of its staff or customers were injured.
A fire service spokesman said: "At 22.36pm on October 23, two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended a road traffic collision on Mariners Way, Preston.
"The incident involved a single vehicle that had collided with a commercial premise. Firefighters used a tool kit and worked to make the scene safe.
"They were in attendance for approximately twenty minutes."
