Bus and tram disruption expected as the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fleetwood Festive Lights Parade return

Travel disruption is expected today as the Fylde Coast gears up for two major Christmas lights switch-on events.

The Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On and the Fleetwood Festive Lights Parade both kick off this afternoon, the prior from 1.45pm and the latter from 5pm.

Between 2pm and 7pm the 11 and 17 bus services will be diverting due to the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch On event.

Services 17 and 11 Southbound will use their normal route to Church Road before diverting onto West Beach/Central Beach via Fairlawn Road and continuing their regular routes from Station Road.

READ MORE: Bring on the festive season at Lytham lights switch-on

Services 17 and 11 Northbound will use their normal route to Warton Street before diverting onto West Beach/Central Beach via Station Road and returning to their regular routes at Church Road, via Seafield Road.

A previous Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On event

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "During this time the services will not be able to serve some stops on Clifton Street or Lytham Square.

"You will be able to catch both services on West Beach/Central Beach at the junction of Dicconson Terrace."

Between 4.30pm and 6.30pm the 1 and 14 bus services will be diverted due to the Fleetwood Festive Lights Parade.

Trams will also be terminating at Fisherman’s Walk during this time.

A transport spokesman added: "Service 1 will divert from Copse Road via Station Road and Dock Street to Freeport. Service 14 will use its normal route to Elm Street before diverting along Copse Road and Station Road to begin / end at Freeport.

"Trams will terminate at Fisherman’s Walk between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

"You will be able to catch your services 1 and 14 at any stop along the diverted routes."