Broughton road closures to last for another week

Garstang Road closures will continue into next week, after Lancashire County Council announced a delay in the delivery of materials.

The construction of a new 'gateway' to Broughton Village is part of the ongoing works to complete the new James Towers bypass.

A section of Garstang Road was closed on 10 September for a month, but delays mean the road will remain closed until Friday 19 October.

A spokesperson on Twitter for Lancashire County Council said: “Due to an issue with a delivery of materials for the improvement work on Garstang Road in #Broughton, the northbound road closure near the junction with James Towers Way will remain in place for another week – until Friday 19 October.”