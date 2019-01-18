Broughton Interchange link roads between M6 and M55 will be CLOSED every evening next week

Have your say

Link roads between the M6 and M55 will be closed every evening next week.

From Monday, Highways England will be closing the Broughton Interchange link roads between the two motorways from 8pm every night for maintenance.

The Broughton Interchange link roads from the M6 to the M55

A spokesman said this will include "grass cutting, cutting back vegetation, drainage clearance, sign cleaning, litter picking, sweeping and electrical work".

READ MORE: More strikes announced on Lancashire train routes

The roads are set to reopen at 6am in time for rush hour traffic between Blackpool and Preston.

For those travelling from the M55 to the M6, the closures will start earlier with the eastbound link roads from the M55 onto the southbound and northbound M6 closed overnight tomorrow and Sunday.

On Saturday, January 26 the northbound link road from the M6 onto the westbound M55 will be closed.

On Sunday, January 27 the southbound link road from the M6 onto the westbound M55 will be closed.