Broughton improvement work moves to next stage

Improvement work is expected to start next week at the south side of the Broughton Crossroads on Garstang Road.

Similar work currently taking place at the north side of the crossroads has widened the pavements with new natural stone paving and courtesy crossings.

Work is expected to swap to the south side of the crossroads on Monday, March 25. Temporary traffic signals will be needed at times to carry out some of this work around the crossroads.

The improvements are part of the planning permission for James Towers Way.

More than 30 trees have been planted in the village, and a new cycle track is being created along Garstang Road for the Preston Guild Wheel.

Rina Housbey, principal roads design engineer for Lancashire County Council, said: "Our aim with this work is to improve the village itself, with cycle lanes and wider pavements, as well as helping to reduce the number of unnecessary journeys through Broughton.

"Our improvement work will also add road features to reduce the speed of vehicles and discourage people from rat-running.

"We'd like to thank local people for their patience so far, while this work takes place."

As part of this work, a small section of Garstang Road will be closed in both directions to the south side of the crossroads.

The diversionary route will be via Whittingham Lane and James Towers Way.

The improvement work in Broughton is part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, which is an agreement between the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Preston City Council, South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, along with central government and Homes England.