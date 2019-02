Rush hour commuters are experiencing delays this morning after a car broke down on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.



The vehicle broke down around 8.30am and it is blocking lane 1 (of three) on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Lancaster, A6) and 34 (Kirkby Lonsdale, Heysham, Morecambe).

Police have closed lane 1 whilst the vehicle awaits recovery.

According to Highways England, the incident is expected to be cleared between 9am and 9.15am.