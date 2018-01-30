Boy, 8, taken to hospital after Ribbleton crash

An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries after he was hit by a car in Ribbleton, say police.

Ambulance services and police were called to the incident on Ribbleton Avenue near to the junction of Farringdon Lane after the crash at around 6.25pm on Monday.

The boy was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

A spokesman for the police said: "The boy was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg and head injuries following an accident involving a Nissan Juke.

"Thankfully, the boy's injuries were not as serious as first believed."

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.