Emergency services were called to reports a Suzuki GSF 600 motorcycle had crashed into a field shortly before 7.40pm on Friday (May 13).

The rider – who police said failed to negotiate a left-hand bend – was taken to Royal Aintree Hospital where he later died.

Officers on Tuesday (May 17) confirmed the rider was 61-year-old David Swords from Bootle.

Paying tribute to Mr Swords, his family said: “David was a loving dad and role model to all who knew him.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone.

“It is really sad that he had a great career in the Royal Green Jackets and successfully completed operational tours but has been taken from us in this way.”

Mr Swords was travelling with two friends when the collision happened.

David Swords, 61, died in hospital following a collision in Aughton. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives said investigations into the crash were continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of Mr Swords at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the collision are continuing and I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Further, if you were driving in the area at the time of this incident and have any dashcam footage we would ask that you please contact us.