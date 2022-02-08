Blackpool Road reopens after cyclist is struck by car during rush hour
A cyclist was struck by a car in Preston this morning (Tuesday, February 8).
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:35 am
Police closed Blackpool Road between the junctions with Miller Road and Ribbleton Avenue after the crash at around 7.25am.
Police said ambulance crews attended and the cyclist has suffered minor injuries.
The road has reopened after it was closed for around an hour with rush hour drivers diverted via Miller Road, leading to queuing traffic in the area.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.