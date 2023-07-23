Black Bull Lane in Fulwood closed due to flooding as heavy rain batters county

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was closed between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding (Credit: Google)

Black Bull Lane was shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding on Sunday morning (July 23).

Heavy traffic was building near Queens Drive Primary School following the road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they would provide an update once the road had been cleared.

It came after the Met Office issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rain is set to ease on Sunday evening, but bus and train services could still be affected by flooding and spray.