Black Bull Lane in Fulwood closed due to flooding as heavy rain batters county

A road in Fulwood was closed due to flooding as heavy rain continued to batter the county.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was closed between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding (Credit: Google)Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was closed between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding (Credit: Google)
Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was closed between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding (Credit: Google)

Black Bull Lane was shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive due to flooding on Sunday morning (July 23).

Heavy traffic was building near Queens Drive Primary School following the road closure.

Police said they would provide an update once the road had been cleared.

It came after the Met Office issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

The rain is set to ease on Sunday evening, but bus and train services could still be affected by flooding and spray.

The UK’s poor weather is due to the position of the jet stream, which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe have a heatwave.

