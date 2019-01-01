Benji the Poodle reunited with owner after hair-raising stroll on M6 carriageway

Have your say

A thrill-seeking Poodle has been reunited with its owner after a hair-raising stroll along the M6 carriageway.



Benji, a Poodle puppy, was spotted casually walking along the M6 between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 18 (Northwich, Chester, Middlewich, Holmes Chapel) this morning.

The puppy, oblivious to the chaos it had been causing, forced the M6 to a standstill after police took immediate action to stop traffic travelling in both directions.

The dog was first reported to police at 9.20am after it was spotted idly strolling near the hard shoulder on the southbound carriageway near junction 17.

The daredevil poodle then dashed across the carriageway and over the central reservation to the northbound carriageway.

Police and Highways teams, including a dog unit, were deployed to the area to rescue Benji.

Some members of the public also left their vehicles to try and coax the playful dog off the carriageway and out of harm's way.

At 9.45am, police managed to get a hold of Benji and reunite him with his frantic owner.

According to police, Benji had escaped last night out of the front door of his home in the village of Winterley, near Haslingden after being startled by fireworks.

Officers recognised Benji from a social media post reporting him lost and contacted his owners.

The Poodle's owners then rushed to Sandbach Services for a happy reunion with their beloved Benji.

All lanes are now open and traffic has resumed.