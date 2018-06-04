Barefoot woman walks along M6 near Preston

A barefoot woman risked her life walking across the main carriageway of the M6 near Preston, says North West Motorway Police.

Worried police officers saw the woman walk along the hard shoulder of the motorway and cross the main carriageway at junction 31 for Preston on Sunday evening.

The woman, who was not wearing shoes, sparked an immediate response from police who were concerned for her safety.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said in a Tweet: "Lancashire Motorway officers are attending the on slip at J31 to the main carriageway of the M6.

"A female is walking on the hard shoulder - No shoes. We have just watched her cross the main carriageway. Far too dangerous. We are making on a Grade 1 Response."

Police later revealed that the woman had been going to see a friend and was unaware that it was illegal to walk along the hard shoulder.

The woman was removed from the motorway safe and well.

Highways England warns pedestrians that it is illegal to walk on a motorway, except in an emergency.