Lancashire County Council's parking services team has taken delivery of 12 new fully- electric vehicles to minimise emissions as they cover hundreds of miles on their rounds.

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We're committed to reducing the carbon emissions produced by the council's services to net zero, and adopting new technology such as electric and low emissions vehicles will play a major part in this. Our parking services team is the first to go fully electric, and we'll be looking for opportunities to use electric vehicles wherever there's a good business case as other parts of our vehicle fleet need to be renewed. We've installed the first charging points County Hall and are currently installing others at our depots to support these vehicles."

New electric vehicles have been introduced for the parking team