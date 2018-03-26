Appeal after father of three killed in Burnley crash

The family of a man who died alongside his dog in a serious collision in Burnley, have paid tribute to their "fantastic" husband, dad and grandfather.

Police were called around 7.40pm on Friday, March 23 to reports of an incident at the junction of Harry Potts Way and Higgin Street.

A 57 year-old man was walking with his dog from Higgin Street towards Turf Moor when he was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

The man, later named as John Russell, 57, from Burnley, suffered serious injuries and was taken for treatment but sadly pronounced dead at Royal Blackburn Hospital. Sadly Mr Russell’s dog, CJ, was also seriously injured and later died.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 37-year-old man from Burnley, was not injured.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are now appealing for information following the collision.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision.

“We are particularly keen to trace anyone who saw what happened or who saw the Vauxhall car in the minutes prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1233 of March 23.

In a tribute, Mr Russell's family said:

John was a fantastic husband of 33 years, he had three wonderful grown up sons, he was a thoughtful son-in-law, a proud grandad to three grandchildren and he also had two great brothers.

They are all part of a very close loving family.

John was a keen walker having completed a number of challenge walks. He also loved his karaoke never needing any excuse to get up to sing.

CJ, John's little Jack Russell dog, was his 'best mate'. A true companion on many walks, they were typically 'one man and his dog'. CJ was also tragically killed and they shall be laid to rest together.