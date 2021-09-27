Ambulance and fire crews attend early morning M61 crash near Chorley

Police closed two lanes of the motorway after a crash on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich) at 6.25am today (September 27)

Fire and ambulance crews attended, but details on casualties are not available at this stage.

Southbound traffic was held between 6.25am and 6.45am whilst the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.

All lanes are now back open and traffic has returned to normal.