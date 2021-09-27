Ambulance and fire crews attend early morning M61 crash near Chorley
Ambulance crews were called to the M61 near Chorley after a crash earlier this morning (Monday, September 27).
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:42 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:44 am
Police closed two lanes of the motorway after a crash on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich) at 6.25am.
Fire and ambulance crews attended, but details on casualties are not available at this stage.
Southbound traffic was held between 6.25am and 6.45am whilst the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.
All lanes are now back open and traffic has returned to normal.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on casualties.