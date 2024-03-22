Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 46 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 25 and Sunday, March 31, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks between March 25 and March 31 Photo Sales

2 . Bartle Lane, Woodplumpton What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] excavate joint bay with approx 10m of track in verge/ carriageway / footway to install and joint cable for c/side connection and mains lay When: Mar 25-Mar 28 Photo Sales

3 . Marsh Way, Penwortham What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for s/side connections When: Mar 25-Mar 3 Photo Sales