Air ambulance lands in Leyland after medical emergency in Tesco

An air ambulance has landed in Leyland in response to an incident at the Tesco superstore.

The air ambulance touched down in Worden Park at around 12.20pm and was joined by two road ambulances at the Tesco superstore in Towngate.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAA) said paramedics had responded to a "medical emergency" inside the store.

Customers had been asked to leave the store at 12.10pm after a customer was taken ill.

The store reopened to customers shortly after 12.30pm.

As of 12.41pm, the air ambulance crew were still attending to a member of the public inside the store.

