Air ambulance called after young child hit by car in Ingol

A four-year-old boy was injured when he was knocked over by a car in Ingol, say police.

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the scene on Whitby Avenue at around 3.10pm on Friday, December 8.

The Air Ambulance was called to the scene PIC: Glenda Walker

The boy is said to have suffered head injuries after he was hit by a Fiat Punto.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service to reports of a young boy who had been hit by a car.

"The boy knocked his head but is not believed to have been seriously injured at this stage.

"The air ambulance was also called out."

The boy was taken to Royal Preston Hospital via land ambulance with minor injuries.

The incident had cleared by 4pm.