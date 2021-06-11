'Admin error' behind controversial plan to increase speed limit on Chorley road

More than 340 people put their name to the document opposing a proposal to increase the length of a 40mph section of Ulnes Walton Lane in Ulnes Walton at its northern end. The move would have upped the current 30mph limit on that stretch of the road.

Papers presented to a meeting of Lancashire Council’s cabinet state that eight formal objections were lodged – including one suggesting that speeds along the entire route should instead be reduced.

However, the report goes on to reveal that the proposal was an “administrative error”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were concerned that 30mph was about to become 40mph on this stretch of Ulnes Walton Lane (image: Google)

“There is no intention of extending the 40mph speed limit in a northerly direction along Ulnes Walton Lane and so this amendment is to rectify any confusion or concern that may have occurred as a result of this error,” it adds.

All of those who objected as part of the consultation were contacted to explain the mistake.