A585 Windy Harbour bypass: Skippool Road WILL close for six weeks from tomorrow - this is everything you need to know

The six week closure of Skippool Road in Thornton is set to go ahead on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Wyre Council confirmed the closure, which is part of the A585 Windy Harbour roadworks, would go ahead earlier this week.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays while the work continues to divert a large water pipe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England has published these maps showing the diversions due to the road closure at Skippool

Diversions will be in place along A585 Amounderness Way and the B5412 (Victoria Road East).

Highways England also confirmed that the stretch of road will reopen at 7am on Monday, October 25, 2021.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: "We expect there to be some delays and we strongly advise you to avoid this part of the network as much as possible.

"The diversion route will be clearly signposted.