13 things you need to know about Northern's train cancellations affecting Blackpool, Preston, and Wigan commuters this weekend

Have your say

Northern has announced yet more train cancellations affecting rail commuters in Blackpool, Preston, and Wigan.

Here is everything you need to know about the remaining services:

Northern has cancelled 79 services on Sunday, August 5

Blackpool South to Colne (via Preston)

• Along with the DalesRail Blackpool to Carlisle service (more on that later), 18 trains on this route have been cancelled tomorrow

• The service stops at Preston in the middle of its two hour journey

• Northern will operate one train every two hours between Blackpool South and Colne. Cancelled trains will be supported by rail replacement buses

Dalesrail Blackpool to Carlisle

• This service has been cancelled altogether

• Starting at Blackpool, the DalesRail passes through Poulton-le-Fylde, Preston, Bamber Bridge, Blackburn, Whalley and Clitheroe before travelling along the Settle to Carlisle line and terminating in Carlisle

Lancaster to Morecambe

• For those in north Lancashire, there will be two part-cancellations between Morecambe and Heysham Port

• Taxis will be provided for customers travelling between the port and Lancaster

READ MORE: Rail union RMT hits back at Northern's "nonsense" reason for cancelling 49 train services in Lancashire tomorrow

Can I claim compensation?

• Yes - anyone whose journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more can apply for compensation via Delay Repay. Details of the scheme and how to apply can be found on the Northern website here

Holiday goers

• 30 services have been cancelled between Liverpool and Manchester Airport

• Northern customers will still be able to travel between Liverpool and Manchester using Northern services or East Midlands Trains

• Trans Pennine Express services are available between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

Fancy a day trip to Liverpool?

• 29 services from Wigan North Western to Liverpool have been cancelled

• Northern says it will still operate one service per hour between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan