10 miles of queuing traffic hits M6 after vehicle overturns in crash

A ten-mile long queue of traffic is causing severe delays on the M6 after a van overturned.

Delays of over an hour are expected as rush-hour traffic remains queued on the M6 southbound after a collision caused a van to overturn around 6.30am.

A two-lane closure was in place between junction 21 at Woolston and junction 20 at Lymm on the Thelwall Viaduct but this has now been lifted.

The overturned van had straddled two lanes of the M6, forcing police to put closures in place as the vehicle awaited recovery.

All lanes are now open but traffic remains slow moving.

Police and Highways England are advising commuters to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible.

Emergency services attended the scene, but no-one was injured in the crash.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "At around 6.30am today police were called to reports of a van having tipped on its side on the M6 southbound between junctions 20 and 21.

"Officers attended and discovered that the van was blocking lanes three and four of the motorway and that no-one was injured.

"The two lanes were closed and the incident was handed over to the Highways Agency.

"The lanes have now been reopened."

