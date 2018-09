Early commuters between Preston and Ormskirk were left frustrated this morning as train services were cancelled because of a points failure.

The line serves Croston, Rufford and Burscough Junction and links with Merseyrail trains into Liverpool at Ormskirk.

A tweet from trains operator Northern said: “Due to a points failure between Preston and Ormskirk all lines are blocked.”

Services were expected to be restored by 8.30am.