Tragedy as body found on railway tracks at Brierfield train station
Emergency services were called to the incident close to Brierfield train station yesterday evening following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesperson confirmed they attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Train services on the line between Colne and Rose Grove were suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident, with replacement transport provided.
Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.
No further update has been provided at this time.
