A body has sadly been found on railway tracks at a Lancashire train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Brierfield train station yesterday evening following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson confirmed they attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has sadly been found on Brierfield railway station | Google

Read More Man's body found close to old Aldi store on Corporation Street in Preston

Train services on the line between Colne and Rose Grove were suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident, with replacement transport provided.

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

No further update has been provided at this time.