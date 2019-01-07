Traffic turned around on motorway following serious crash between lorry and car

Have your say

Traffic is piling up on the M6 following a serious crash between a lorry and a car.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 36, near Kirkby Lonsdale, and junction 37, near Kendal, following the crash on the northbound side at 11.25am today.

The road remains closed northbound, with traffic being turned around. Two lanes on the southbound carriageway have been reopened, Highways England said.

The AA reported 'stationary traffic due to debris in the road'.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended.