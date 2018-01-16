Traffic chaos as tree falls on road near Blackpool

Severe traffic congestion was building up tonight near Blackpool after a report a tree had fallen on a car.

Police were alerted at around 4.30pm after an incident on Mains Lane, Singleton.

Emergency services, highways and council officials were at the scene.

It is understood a VW Beetle was damaged by the tree, which is thought to have blown over in high winds.

The AA said on its website “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to fallen tree on A585 Mains Lane. Both ways at A588 Shard Road.

“A tree has fallen due to adverse weather conditions.

“Surrounding roads are affected, traffic travelling between Thornton and Great Eccleston will be affected.”

Delays were building up in both directions back towards Thornton and towards Windy Harbour.

A police spokesman said every effort was being made to fully reopen the road.