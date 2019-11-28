Young driver 'lucky to escape' after Vauxhall Corsa crashes in downpour on M6 near Preston

Have your say

A young driver is lucky to be alive after surviving a car crash on the M6 in Preston.



Lancashire Police are urging people to take care driving on the motorway in torrential rain after a crash near junction 32 (Broughton) this morning (November 28).

Officers were called to junction 32 after a Vauxhall Corsa came off the southbound carriageway at around 3.45am.

A picture shared by Lancashire Police appears to show the Corsa wrecked on a grass verge next to the rain-soaked motorway.

But the young driver escaped the crash with just minor injuries.

"The young driver of this car was extremely lucky to escape this collision", said an officer who attended the crash.

"He escaped with only minor injuries at J32, M6 Preston earlier in the evening.

"Please slow down and drive to the road/weather conditions."