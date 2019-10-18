Woman taken to hospital after Garstang Road crash in Poulton

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Poulton.

The elderly casualty has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after a crash in Garstang Road East, near the railway bridge, at 12.50pm.

The crash happened opposite the junction with Moorland Road and involved a Nissan Micra and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 12.52pm to reports of a damage-only collision involving two vehicles in Garstang Road East."

Lancashire Police described the collision as 'damage-only', but North West Ambulance Service said two people have been injured.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12.49pm to a road traffic collision in Garstang Road East in Poulton.

"We sent one ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.

"Two patients have been treated. One patient has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene after reports of fuel leaking from one of the vehicles.

An LFRS spokesman said: "We attended the collision with two fire engines from Blackpool.

"Occupants of both vehicles had already been released when we arrived.

"We helped make the scene safe and checked for fuel and oil spillage, but the crews had no concerns regarding leaked fluids.

"Crews left the scene at 1.30pm."

READ MORE: Police release CCTV of woman after car keys and jacket are stolen from Poulton wine bar

READ MORE: Body found 80 miles away in search for missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall

The A586 Garstang Road East was blocked in both directions for nearly an hour, with traffic queuing back to Lodge Lane.