Woman rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision in Preston

Motorists are being 'advised to avoid the area' after a collision in Preston has resulted in one woman being rushed to hospital.
A crash on Blackpool Road in Preston has resulted in one woman being taken to hospital this afternoon (January 27).
A grey Peugeot car was involved in the collision, and a woman, the driver of the vehicle, has been taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an accident on Blackpool Road, Preston.
"Around midday a grey Peugeot car was involved in a collision close to Wynsors World of Shoes with the driver, a woman, taken to hospital.
"Motorists are being advised to avoid the area."
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.59am.
"An air ambulance, ambulance, rapid response vehicle, a operational commander and a tactical commander was sent to the scene.
“The incident is still ongoing.
“A woman with serious injuries has been taken to hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition.”