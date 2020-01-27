Woman rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision in Preston

Have your say

Motorists are being 'advised to avoid the area' after a collision in Preston has resulted in one woman being rushed to hospital.

A crash on Blackpool Road in Preston has resulted in one woman being taken to hospital this afternoon (January 27).

A grey Peugeot car was involved in the collision, and a woman, the driver of the vehicle, has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an accident on Blackpool Road, Preston.

"Around midday a grey Peugeot car was involved in a collision close to Wynsors World of Shoes with the driver, a woman, taken to hospital.

"Motorists are being advised to avoid the area."

A woman with serious injuries has been taken to hospitalafter a crash on Blackpool Road near Wynsors World of Shoes. (Credit: Google)

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.59am.

"An air ambulance, ambulance, rapid response vehicle, a operational commander and a tactical commander was sent to the scene.

“The incident is still ongoing.

“A woman with serious injuries has been taken to hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition.”