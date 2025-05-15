A woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the M6 in Preston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene between junction 31A and 32 shortly before 6am this morning (15 May).

Lancashire Police said the crash involved a lorry and a van, with a woman in her 40s taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition.

Two lanes are open but National Highways say there are currently delays of around 50 minutes from the scene, close to junction 32 (M55, A6), back to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge.

Three lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway, leaving just one lane open between junctions 31A and 32 (M55, Broughton) | Chris August

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5.42am today (Thursday, May 15) we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 northbound between Junction 31A and 32, near Preston.

“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

“The motorway was closed for a period, northbound between Junction 31A and 32. Two lanes have now been reopened.”