Woman in her early 40s suffers major trauma injuries in Deepdale Road collision

Have your say

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car whilst crossing a road in Preston.



The collision happened in Deepdale Road, near Moor Park High School and Sixth Form, at around 8.05am (June 13).

Deepdale Road, Preston

Police closed the road in both directions whilst emergency services attended the scene.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that the woman, aged in her early 40s, has suffered "major trauma injures".

She has since been taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to Deepdale Road at 8.07am, after reports of a traffic accident.

"A woman in her early 40s has been taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

"She has suffered major trauma injuries."

The road closure has led to rush hour congestion in Deepdale Road and surrounding roads, with Skeffington Road reportedly gridlocked.

A police spokesman said: "A call came in at shortly after 8.15am reporting a collision between a car and a female pedestrian in Deepdale Road.

"She has suffered suspected head and leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.

"Road closures are in place."

More to follow...