Woman in her early 30s suffers serious injuries after Audi crashes into a tree near Chorley

Have your say

A woman in her early 30s has suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tree near Chorley.



The woman had been driving in The Common, Adlington, near Chorley at around 8.55am when her Audi A1 came off the road and crashed into a tree.

A woman in her early 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in The Common, Adlington (June 24)

A number of police and emergency service vehicles attended the scene, near the turn off for Rigby House Liveries, after the crash was reported by a member of the public.

An air ambulance was also requested due to the severity of the woman's injuries.

North West Ambulance Service said the woman has suffered serious trauma injuries in the crash.

She has been taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Preston Royal Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Police at the scene of the crash in The Common, Adlington this morning (June 24)

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.55am to the report that a car has collided with a wall on The Common in Adlington.

"The car involved was an Audi A1. The driver has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital."

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9am to reports that a car had collided with a tree in The Common, Adlington.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle with a senior clinician on board to the scene. An air ambulance also attended.

An air ambulance landed in fields near the scene of the crash in The Common, Adlington this morning (June 24)

"A woman in her early 30s has suffered serious injuries.

"She has been taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital by road ambulance."