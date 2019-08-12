Woman in her 80s taken to hospital with head injuries after A6 crash in Garstang

Have your say

A woman aged in her early 80s has suffered head injuries after a crash on the A6 in Garstang.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the crash, at the junction of the A6 and Kepple Lane, shortly before 12pm on Sunday (August 11).



An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, in addition to a rapid response vehicle with a senior clinician on-board.

Paramedics treated the woman for head injuries at the scene, before she was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.59am on Sunday, August 11, to reports of a two-vehicle collision in Kepple Lane.

"An air ambulance, a rapid response unit and a road ambulance attended.

"A woman aged in her early 80s has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

"The patient was conscious and talking, and her injuries are not believed to be serious."

Kepple Lane and a half-mile stretch of A6 were closed for nearly an hour whilst emergency services attended the scene.

No arrests have been made.

A police spokesman added: "We were called at 12.06pm on Sunday (August 11) to reports of a two vehicle collision on Kepple Lane, Garstang.

"The road was closed while emergency services attended and re-opened just before 1pm."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) also responded to the crash by mobilising two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood.

An LFRS spokesman said: "Firefighters released two people from a vehicle in Kepple Lane, near the A6, and they were treated by staff from North West Ambulance Service."