Woman, 74, dies after being struck by Volkswagen Golf whilst crossing the road

A 74-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in Blackburn.

Police were called at around 7.15pm last night (Monday, October 7) to reports of an accident involving a Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian in St James's Road.

The woman, 74, from Blackburn, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old man from Blackburn, was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman and her family at this sad time.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and in particular to any motorists with dashboard mounted camera footage which might have recorded what happened."

If anyone has information about the incident they should contact Lancashire Police on 101, or email 2856@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 1336 of October 7.