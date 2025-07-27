Wider slip roads and 'clever traffic lights' to cut congestion at busy Lancashire motorway junction
The Treasury has confirmed funding for a major upgrade of junction 5 of the M65, the Blackburn/Shadsworth turn-off - also known as the Guide Interchange.
The project promises an overhaul designed to reduce congestion and address safety concerns - and will see several slip roads widened, new ‘free-flowing’ segregated lanes introduced to cut queues and ‘smart traffic lights’ installed.
It is one of two schemes that form part of the so-called Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package - the other being the creation of a walking and cycling network in the south east of the town.
The total £20m in government finance was pledged by the previous Conservative administration in January 2023 as part of its Levelling Up Fund.
The works planned to junction 5 are:
***southbound exit slip to be widened from two lanes to three;
***southbound entry slip to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound from the east;
***northbound exit slip is to be widened from two lanes to three;
***northbound entry slip to be widened to the nearside to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound from the west;
***B6232 eastbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn)lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound;
**A6077 westbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound;
***the roundabout’s circulatory road markings to be amended, increasing the lane capacity from two lanes to three;
***intelligent traffic signals to be installed with ‘queue flushes’ on the M65 motorway off-slips and bus priority detection to give greater priority to buses.
The money for the initiative is part of a £301m package for transport upgrades across England and Wales.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This investment is a step toward building a transport system that serves every corner of England and Wales, especially in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.
"This isn’t just about faster journeys - it’s about unlocking growth, creating new jobs, and laying the groundwork for a more connected country.”
