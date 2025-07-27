The long-planned revamp of a major Lancashire motorway junction will get the government cash it needs to be realised, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Treasury has confirmed funding for a major upgrade of junction 5 of the M65, the Blackburn/Shadsworth turn-off - also known as the Guide Interchange.

The project promises an overhaul designed to reduce congestion and address safety concerns - and will see several slip roads widened, new ‘free-flowing’ segregated lanes introduced to cut queues and ‘smart traffic lights’ installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major redesign is coming to junction 5 of the M65 | Google

It is one of two schemes that form part of the so-called Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package - the other being the creation of a walking and cycling network in the south east of the town.

The total £20m in government finance was pledged by the previous Conservative administration in January 2023 as part of its Levelling Up Fund.

The works planned to junction 5 are:

***southbound exit slip to be widened from two lanes to three;

***southbound entry slip to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound from the east;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***northbound exit slip is to be widened from two lanes to three;

***northbound entry slip to be widened to the nearside to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound from the west;

***B6232 eastbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn)lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound;

**A6077 westbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***the roundabout’s circulatory road markings to be amended, increasing the lane capacity from two lanes to three;

***intelligent traffic signals to be installed with ‘queue flushes’ on the M65 motorway off-slips and bus priority detection to give greater priority to buses.

The money for the initiative is part of a £301m package for transport upgrades across England and Wales.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This investment is a step toward building a transport system that serves every corner of England and Wales, especially in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.

"This isn’t just about faster journeys - it’s about unlocking growth, creating new jobs, and laying the groundwork for a more connected country.”