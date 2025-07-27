Wider slip roads and 'clever traffic lights' to cut congestion at busy Lancashire motorway junction

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2025, 18:57 BST
The long-planned revamp of a major Lancashire motorway junction will get the government cash it needs to be realised, it has been announced.

The Treasury has confirmed funding for a major upgrade of junction 5 of the M65, the Blackburn/Shadsworth turn-off - also known as the Guide Interchange.

The project promises an overhaul designed to reduce congestion and address safety concerns - and will see several slip roads widened, new ‘free-flowing’ segregated lanes introduced to cut queues and ‘smart traffic lights’ installed.

A major redesign is coming to junction 5 of the M65placeholder image
A major redesign is coming to junction 5 of the M65 | Google

It is one of two schemes that form part of the so-called Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package - the other being the creation of a walking and cycling network in the south east of the town.

The total £20m in government finance was pledged by the previous Conservative administration in January 2023 as part of its Levelling Up Fund.

The works planned to junction 5 are:

***southbound exit slip to be widened from two lanes to three;

***southbound entry slip to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound from the east;

***northbound exit slip is to be widened from two lanes to three;

***northbound entry slip to be widened to the nearside to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound from the west;

***B6232 eastbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a new free-flow, segregated left turn)lane for traffic entering the M65 northbound;

**A6077 westbound approach to be widened to allow for the construction of a free-flow, segregated left turn lane for traffic entering the M65 southbound;

***the roundabout’s circulatory road markings to be amended, increasing the lane capacity from two lanes to three;

***intelligent traffic signals to be installed with ‘queue flushes’ on the M65 motorway off-slips and bus priority detection to give greater priority to buses.

The money for the initiative is part of a £301m package for transport upgrades across England and Wales.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This investment is a step toward building a transport system that serves every corner of England and Wales, especially in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.

"This isn’t just about faster journeys - it’s about unlocking growth, creating new jobs, and laying the groundwork for a more connected country.”

