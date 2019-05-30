'Where I live, people use a residential street as a main thoroughfare. It's crazy at rush hour.' - Your reaction to Preston man's rat run fears

A worried Preston resident whose son was killed in a road accident more than 40 years ago, has voiced fears that a similar tragedy could happen on the estate where he now lives.

Gerry Downs, 75, says Romford Road, behind Preston fire station, has become a rat-run for motorists accessing Blackpool Road to head towards the Deepdale Retail Park – in spite of signs outlawing a right-hand turn out of his estate.

Gerry Downs claims reckless drivers are putting their lives at risk by speeding through his estate and ignoring road signs.

Gerry, lost his six-year-old son, Sean, when he was knocked down while the family was living in Bury during the 1970s. Gerry moved back to Preston shortly after the accident and has lived in the same house in Deepdale ever since.

This was the reaction from Preston residents to the story:

It would help if it were easier to turn right on the Tom Finney Way/Blackpool Road lights.

Andrew Bibby

I agree. More thought needs to go into planning these routes taking account of what people will actually do, not what they are supposed to do.

Martin Chester

Most of the road signs and rules are ignored in Preston. Traffic lights, speed limits, yellow boxes. It's like wacky races out there most of the time.

@Katlilywhite

Some bad mannered drivers, too.

@Ceris8

All the 20 signs are ignored in Preston. Near schools drivers do not slow down

Stacey Bootle

I'm not surprised this man is concerned about the rat run. Where I live, people use a residential street as a main thoroughfare. It's crazy at rush hour.

Helen Dempster

I had someone giving me grief today because I didn't leave a gap to let him out while I was in queuing traffic, he was trying to turn right so I didn't let him out. If everybody did this they might think twice before using it as a rat run

Stella Sansom Harper PT

Same on blackpool road and inkerman street junction...people jumping red lights when kids going school and no lollipop person .....

Cheryl Simpson