Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 96 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.