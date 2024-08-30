Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 96 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply (1ST HALF OF WORK) When: Sept 2-Sept 6

Avenham Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE SPINE A 1162333 - To build new FOOTWAY joint box and lay approx 75m of Duct 54/56 in When: Sept 2-Sept 6