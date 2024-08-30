Week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 19:30 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including a week long road closure.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 96 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between September 2- September 8

1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between September 2- September 8 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply (1ST HALF OF WORK) When: Sept 2-Sept 6

2. Black Bull Lane, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply (1ST HALF OF WORK) When: Sept 2-Sept 6 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE SPINE A 1162333 - To build new FOOTWAY joint box and lay approx 75m of Duct 54/56 in When: Sept 2-Sept 6

3. Avenham Lane, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE SPINE A 1162333 - To build new FOOTWAY joint box and lay approx 75m of Duct 54/56 in When: Sept 2-Sept 6 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to Traffic signals and all associated equipment. works to be carried out by Yunex on behalf of LCC When: Sept 2-Sept 27

4. Ribbleton Lane, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to Traffic signals and all associated equipment. works to be carried out by Yunex on behalf of LCC When: Sept 2-Sept 27 | Google Maps

