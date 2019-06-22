Water workers thank Kirkham for its patience and leave the town to get back to business

Kirkham town centre is back to normal this weekend after weeks of disruption during work to replace a Victorian sewer.

Poulton Street - the main road through the centre of the town - re-opened on Thursday evening after being closed for three weeks for emergency repairs.

One of the special notices being driven around the town

READ MORE >>> 'Come back to Kirkham,' pleads shop owner after road closure

Water company United Utilities will complete some minor resurfacing work on Sunday, but the road will remain open. Full restoration of the road surface will be carried out by Lancashire County Council later in the summer once the ground has had time to settle.

Meanwhile, United Utilities has deployed a new piece of kit in Kirkham for the first time anywhere in the North West - not a digger or drainpipe, but a digital billboard which is being driven around the town with a thank you message to residents and businesses.

The scrolling signage also reminds locals that their high street is back to normal and encourages them to shop there once again.

Last week, county councillor for the area, Liz Oades, said residents needed to "use or lose" their local shops after custom floated away during the drainage works.

Paul Rigby, project manager at United Utilities, said: “It’s clear what a close community there is at Kirkham and we wanted to do everything we could to help spread the word that the village is very much back open for business. It’s a fitting launch for our new advertising van and I’m delighted it has had its first outing here.”