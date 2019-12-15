Warning to motorists with fines to be enforced for using Fishergate bus lanes

Fines are going to be issued for driving down two bus lanes in Preston city centre.

From Monday (December 16), motorists could receive a £60 penalty if they use a bus lane in Fishergate Hill from the junction with Strand Road, past County Hall and Preston Railway Station towards the junction with Corporation Street.

Where the bus lane will be enforced in Fishergate Hill (Image: Lancashire County Council)

A bus lane in Fishergate which runs in front of Boots, from Glover's Court to Cannon Street, will also be enforced from Monday.

Lancashire County Council says the aim of enforcement is to help public transport by ensuring that these bus lanes are kept clear, and stopping misuse.

The bus lanes, which have been in place for many years, will be enforced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Cameras will monitor the bus lanes, with warning notices for an initial period, before Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) are given out.

This gives people a chance to get used to the bus lanes being enforced.

Lancashire County Coun Keith Iddon, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "Bus lanes are an important part of the city centre, as they help people to get around using public transport and help to reduce traffic, making it a nicer place for everyone while they're here.

"There are lots of other routes for people to use around the city centre, so people shouldn't be choosing to misuse these bus lanes.

"These PCNs help to discourage this misuse and help buses to get around.

"We're happy if we don't make a penny from the bus lanes, as it means that people are doing the right thing."

Additional signage has been put in place ahead of the start of enforcement.

Both bus lanes can be used by buses and cycles.

Hackney Carriages also able to use the bus lane on Fishergate, but not the one on Fishergate Hill.

The standard Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is £60, which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.