Music lovers heading to Parklife and others attending events elsewhere in Manchester this weekend are being encouraged to spend extra time planning their journeys.

National Highways is warning drivers that congestion is likely around the local motorway network around Manchester at key times over the weekend with the annual Parklife festival taking place at Heaton Park north of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

As well as other events, including Lionel Richie and Chris Brown, at Co-op Live arena in east Manchester over the weekend, Catfish and the Bottlemen, supported by James, are also performing at Heaton Park on Friday.

Last year’s Parklife. | Parklife

Annual football fund raiser Soccer Aid is also taking place at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Working alongside partners at Greater Manchester Police and Transport for Greater Manchester, National Highways has long-standing procedures in place to deal with traffic associated with events at Heaton Park and the annual Parklife festival – which is celebrating its 15th year in the city this weekend.

Some overnight roadworks have been suspended and the motorway network will be monitored around the clock via CCTV to clear any incidents as quickly as possible.

Extra patrols of National Highways traffic officers will also be stationed at key locations.

National Highways' Parklife notice. | National Highways

Charli XCX is one of the big names set to perform at Heaton Park at this year's Parklife festival. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Congestion along the M60 is expected when concert goers are leaving Parklife each night from around 9pm onwards, potentially into the early hours.

As in previous years, the exit slip roads at junction 19 of the M60 for Middleton/Heaton Park will be closed between 7pm and 2am on Saturday and Sunday.

All queueing traffic for the event will be restricted to the clockwise exit slip road at Junction 20 at Blackley.

The motorway hard shoulder around junction 19 will also be closed off at times to prevent illegal use.

Event goers are being reminded that it’s illegal as well as a safety hazard to use the motorway to drop off or pick up concert goers, hitch a lift or take a short cut with good arrangements in place off the motorway network for drop-offs and pick-ups on both days.

A comprehensive guide to travel options for all of the weekend’s events, including bus services and the established Parklife pick-up zone at Heaton Park Road Sainsbury’s, is available on Transport for Greater Manchester’s dedicated Parklife website.

National Highways’ senior network planner Gary Farrell said: “This weekend is the first in a busy summer around the M60 with sold-out Oasis concerts taking place over five nights in July and we’re advising drivers to get into the habit of checking traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.”