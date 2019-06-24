Warning ahead of new roadworks on M6

Drivers are being warned about roadworks across three lanes of the M6.

The £2m scheme will see the southbound carriageway around Killington Lake services - between junction 37 and junction 36 of the motorway - resurfaced.

The scheme is part of a wider £3.6 million package of work along two miles of the carriageway with drainage improvements and a new central reservation barrier already completed last summer.

The latest phase will start on July 15 for about four weeks. Preparations to install a contraflow system and average speed cameras will start on July 1.

Highways England project manager Nichola Capstick said: “This is vital maintenance to ensure we can keep motorway users safely and smoothly on the move.

“Using a contraflow system means we can do as much work as possible while keeping lanes open for drivers. This will enable us to speed up the work and minimise inconvenience to drivers. In this case it’s also allowing us to do the work without a single overnight carriageway closure.”

The contraflow system being used for four weeks from July 15 will allow two lanes of the southbound carriageway to remain open during the day with a single lane open between 10pm and 6am at night. A 50mph speed limit will be in place during the resurfacing period for the safety of drivers and road workers.

The entry slip road at junction 37 and access to the southbound services will also be closed between 10pm and 6am during the four week period. No work will be taking place on Sundays.